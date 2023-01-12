VIP AUDIO 1/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. Death Triangle in match seven, Moxley vs. Hangman, Hook & Jungle Boy team together, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including The Elite vs. Death Triangle in match seven, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hook & Jungle Boy team together, the ring apron matches the entrance set, Adam Cole returns, and more.

