FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Hazelwood & Lindberg discuss New Year’s Evil 2023 including 20-Woman Battle Royal, Waller vs. Breakker, Jinder Mahal’s NXT Return, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Bruce Hazelwood and Nate Lindberg take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss New Year’s Evil 2023 including the 20-Woman Battle Royal, Waller vs. Breakker, Jinder Mahal’s NXT Return, and Gallus’s return, as well as Stephanie McMahon’s exit from the company and a potential WWE sale.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO