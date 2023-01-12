SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is reportedly looking to sell the company by the middle of 2023.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that JP Morgan is working with the company to achieve that goal and that various media companies as well as Saudi Arabia is in the mix to purchase them. The report indicates that McMahon is working on facilitating the sale, but that WWE CEO, Nick Khan, is running the company.

Vince McMahon returned to the WWE and the board of directors earlier this week. On Tuesday, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, resigned from the company.

Nick Khan was reportedly at the NCAA National Championship game on Monday night with other media players including Disney CEO, Bob Iger, and ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro.

Wade Keller analyzed the Vince McMahon return to WWE on The Fireside Chat

Vince McMahon retired from WWE over the summer amid a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments totaling over $10 million to female employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with. McMahon was also accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

McMahon was able to secure power in his company once again due the controlling nature of his class B shares of stock. Reports indicate that the company cannot be sold without approval from McMahon.

CATCH-UP: Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon