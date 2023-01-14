FREE PODCAST 1/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & McDonald: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt story progression, Gunther vs. Strowman, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers. Discussion points include new developments with The Bloodline story, pros and cons of Zayn turning on The Bloodline rather than Bloodline turning on him, Bray Wyatt analysis, Gunther ceiling in WWE, what’s next for the Smackdown women’s division, and more. Enjoy!

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO