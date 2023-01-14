VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sami vs. Owens ends with Sami frustrated with Usos & Solo, Gunther defends IC Title vs. Braun, Bray drops more hints, plus Charlotte, Tegan, Kross-Rey (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens ends with Sami frustrated with the Usos & Solo, Gunther defends IC Title vs. Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt drops more hints of where he’s going, plus Charlotte-Sonya Deville brawl, Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li, Karrion Kross confronts Rey Mysterio, and more.

