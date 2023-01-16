Mercedes Mone trademarks another name

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone has officially trademarked the nickname, “The CEO,” according to Wrestling Inc.

Since debuting with New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 inside the Tokyo Dome, Mone has called herself “The CEO” of the women’s divisions in both New Japan and Stardom. Prior to making her debut with New Japan, Mone trademarked the ‘Mone” name as well as a host of others that are consistent with it.

Mone appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Kairi defeated Tam Nakano to retain her IWGP Women’s Championship. Mone walked to the ring and stared Kairi down before hitting her with a knee submission that dropped her to the mat. Mone raised the IWGP Women’s Championship into the air, effectively declaring that she wanted to be the next challenger for the championship.

Mone and Kairi will square off at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18 in San Jose.

Mercedes Mone comments on New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

“I am Mercedes Mone and I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom’s women’s division,” Mone said at the post event press conference. “This is only my first stop because I’m on a world domination tour. I know everyone is so jealous of Japan because you guys are so lucky to have me first. I’m about to take the IWGP Women’s Championship and take all over Japan.

“I’m here to make money, Banks said to a question. I’m about to make the Yen go up and then I’ll go collect Pesos. I’ll go collect the Rubies, the gold, and the dollars. We’ll see who’s next after New Japan.”

