Cody Rhodes WWE return update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes has been appearing at the WWE Performance Center to prep for his eventual in-ring return for WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes had been spotted at the PC since December and that he was allowed to select the team of talent he’d work with to get ready for his return. The report indicates that Rhodes selected and is working with both Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy.

For the last three weeks, WWE has been running special return vignettes on Rhodes that have been produced by Jeremy Borash, according to The Wrestling Observer. The vignettes detailed Cody’s return to WWE, his injury, and the match with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the June PPV event. The vignettes have debuted on Monday Night Raw each week, but have re-aired on Smackdown as well.

Fightful reports that Cody Rhodes does still factor into WrestleMania 39 plans and has since the fall of 2022. There is no word on what Rhodes will be doing at WrestleMania or how his return to WWE will look. With the Royal Rumble coming up on January 28, speculation has swirled that Rhodes will be at the event either in a surprise capacity or in a promoted and hyped way.

Update WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card for Cody Rhodes return

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

CATCH-UP: Mercedes Mone trademarks another name