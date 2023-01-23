John Cena revealed as WWE 2K23 cover star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena will grace the cover of the WWE 2K23 video game in 2023. 2K revealed the news in a post on social media on Monday morning.

The video game will be released on March 17 and will feature a host of special features and collector edition materials. You can preorder the game by clicking HERE.

Cena commented on being the cover star and said, “Honored to be on the cover of WWE and WWE games or the second time. The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!”

Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey! https://t.co/upMG7JF6xn — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 23, 2023

John Cena was dormant in WWE throughout most of 2022. He appeared on an episode of WWE Raw, which celebrated his 20th Anniversary with WWE. Cena wrestled his only match on the December 30, 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and his Bloodline partner Sami Zayn.

Cena and Owens won the match clean in the middle of the ring. Prior to 2022, Cena was a fixture of summer WWE events in 2021. He returned at the Money in the Bank PPV event and then challenged Roman Reigns at Summerslam.

CATCH-UP: Reason for Raw 30 segment change revealed