It’s Royal Rumble week and WWE is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of WWE Raw with major matches and the return of legends like Hulk Hogan, Triple, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and others.

When: Monday January 23, 2023

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 1/23 Full Match Card

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch – Steel Cage Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship

The Usos vs. The Judgement Day – Raw Tag Team Championship

The Bloodline to host Tribal Court for Sami Zayn

Legends set return to celebrate Raw 30

