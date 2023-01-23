SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
It’s Royal Rumble week and WWE is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of WWE Raw with major matches and the return of legends like Hulk Hogan, Triple, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and others.
When: Monday January 23, 2023
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 1/23 Full Match Card
- Bayley vs. Becky Lynch – Steel Cage Match
- Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship
- The Usos vs. The Judgement Day – Raw Tag Team Championship
- The Bloodline to host Tribal Court for Sami Zayn
- Legends set return to celebrate Raw 30
