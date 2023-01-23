SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The reason that the Acknowledgment Ceremony for Roman Reigns was cancelled for the Raw 30 anniversary episode of WWE Raw was due to scheduled talents being unable to make the trip to Philadelphia.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Afa, Sika, and Rikishi all could not make the trip. The report indicates that Afa and Sika “weren’t ready” to make the trip itself, while Rikishi had gotten sick. Because all three men were set to play major roles in the ceremony, they choice was made to pivot toward the Trial of Sami Zayn instead. The pivot was decided on ahead of Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which in turn, changed the outcome of the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on Saturday with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. Other matches for the show include Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, the Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

WWE Raw 30 1/23 Full Match Card

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch – Steel Cage Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship

The Usos vs. The Judgement Day – Raw Tag Team Championship

The Bloodline to host Tribal Court for Sami Zayn

Legends set return to celebrate Raw 30

