Tony Khan discusses Adam Cole returning to AEW

Tony Khan says that Adam Cole wanted to return to AEW “so badly,” but that he was certain Cole questioned whether or not he would be able to given what he was putting himself through for that return to take place.

In an interview with In the Kliq, Khan spoke in detail about Cole, his return to AEW, and his future with the company.

“It was a really challenging recovery and there were points where I’m sure he had to question if he was going to make it back or what he was putting himself through,” Khan said of Adam Cole’s mindset on returning to AEW. “He didn’t leave the house to do anything but brain therapy. He wanted it so bad. He wanted so bad to come back to AEW and get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans. That’s his dream and for us, it’s a dream come true having Adam Cole being a part of the AEW roster and it’s very exciting that he’s getting closer and closer to making a comeback.”

Cole suffered a serious concussion during his match against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Page at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event over the summer. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship was on the line during the match.

Cole returned to AEW two weeks ago on Dynamite and openly discussed his health during an in-ring promo. During that promo, Cole revealed that he would be returning to the ring, but did not give a definitive date in which that return would take place.

