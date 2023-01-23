VIP AUDIO 1/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-23-2005) – Keller hosts Roundtable on whether Cena showing signs of being franchise player, Batista’s proclamation that Triple H is greatest ever, should Eddie turn heel, TNA PPV (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a VIP Audio Roundtable with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill from Jan. 23, 2005. They discuss the prior Sunday’s TNA PPV and next month’s TNA PPV, Batista’s proclamation that Triple H is the greatest of all-time and where Hunter really stands, the merits and drawbacks of turning Eddie Guerrero heel, whether John Cena is showing signs of being a franchise player, the current direction of Smackdown, and thoughts on the death of Johnny Carson.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO