FREE PODCAST 1/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Greg Parks & Benjamin Tucker preview Royal Rumble, talk current relationship between The Rock and Vince McMahon, more (98 min.)

January 22, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch.com contributor Benjamin Tucker for a full Royal Rumble preview. They also take phone calls on the current relationship between The Rock and Vince McMahon, Nick Khan’s recent podcast interview, Kiana James and Fallon Henley as a tag team, and more.

