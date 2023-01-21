FREE PODCAST 1/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-16-2018) Keller & Hawkins & Heydorn review Mixed Match Challenge’s first episode, U.S. Title Tournament semi-finals and finals, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-16-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Smackdown including the U.S. Title Tournament semi-finals and finals, the women’s tag, the selfie-promos for the Rumble, and more. Also, Zack Heydorn joins us to report on the Mixed Match Challenge debut episode on Facebook Watch. In the VIP Extra exclusively for PWTorch VIP members, Wade and Cam read email rants and answer questions including A.J. Styles’s new nickname for KO and Sami.

Then in a bonus flashback, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline with a start to finish review of Smackdown including the U.S. Title tournament semi-finals and finals, a six-woman tag, Royal Rumble selfie promos, A.J. Styles’s new nickname for KO & Sami Zayn, and more.

