FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Vince McMahon return + NXT 2017 Year-in-Review Best of Episode (117 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They review the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, including talk of The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Sasha Banks, and Vince McMahon.

From there, this week’s Best of Dailycast selection jumps back five years to the Jan. 23, 2018 episode of PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill hosting with guest, former WCW Television Champion Disco Inferno. They compile a list of the “7 Greatest Moments in Royal Rumble History” with everyone from Sgt. Slaughter to A.J. Styles getting entered into the mix. Pat and Disco also manage to discuss the Enzo Amore firing, Steve Austin’s appearance on Raw, and how the 2015 Royal Rumble match made Roman Reigns the least popular babyface in WWE.

