SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Big Kon, former WWE and NXT star Konnor, has signed with Impact Wrestling. PWTorch has learned that the agreement is a multi-year deal, but terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Big Kon debuted for Impact Wrestling in February of last year, losing to Josh Alexander on an episode of television. In November of 2022, Big Kon returned to Impact and joined The Design faction. Kon credits Tommy Dreamer as someone who helped him get the job in Impact Wrestling just like he did in WWE. “I have known him my entire career, just about, and he was such a big part of my success,” Kon said of Dreamer.

Big Kon was a former NXT Tag Team Champion as part of The Ascension in NXT. The team won the tag titles in 2013. Kon made his WWE main roster debut in 2014 on WWE Main Event. He was released from the company in 2019. After his stint in WWE, Kon made a handful of appearances on the independent circuit.

“Impact Wrestling has rejuvenated me,” Kon said. “It helped me find that passion again.” Big Kon met his wife through the wrestling business and says that the business has given him a lot. “It has given me so much,” Kon said. “So, I feel like I owe it back to this profession that I love so much.”

The Design faction in Impact consists of Cody Deaner, Angels, Sami Callihan (Callihan), and Big Kon.

CATCH-UP: 1/19 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Bully Ray & Steelz & Evans vs. Kazarian & Grace & James, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in Fight Pit match