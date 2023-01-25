SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion, Mickie James, says that she really wants to wrestle Mercedes Mone now that Mone is essentially free to work where and with whomever she wants.

In an interview with SEScoops, James discussed what it would mean to work with Mone.

“I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha (Mercedes Mone), and I would really really love to have a singles match with her,” James said. “The world is her oyster. She can literally do whatever she wants. The fact that she doesn’t need to be on a roster because she could go act, or she could go do a lot of things — It shows that she has a genuine passion for wrestling.”

Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace at the recent Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV event. James put her career on the line to secure the title opportunity. James is a multiple time Knockouts Champion and former Women’s Champion in WWE as well.

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 inside of the Tokyo Dome. Mone confronted IWGP Women’s Champion, Kairi, and attacked her before holding her championship belt high above her head. Mone will face Kairi at the New Japan Battle in the Valley event on February 18.

James discussed her legacy in professional wrestling and in Impact Wrestling in an exclusive interview with PWTorch on the PWTorch YouTube channel.

