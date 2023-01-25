Ric Flair apologizes to Becky Lynch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch while both were at the WWE Raw 30 show Monday night.

On this week’s episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair detailed talking to Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins and burying the hatchet regarding the use of “The Man” moniker.

“Yup. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ And I just said ‘I’m sorry it got to where it is,'” Flair said. “The whole thing was decided by somebody besides she and I. I am not ‘The Man’ anymore. The Man’ is whoever the people think it is and basically we’ve turned it over to social media to decide who ‘The Man’ is.

“It makes it a better world for me to be in,” Flair said. “I don’t think they (Lynch and Rollins) care one way or the other, but I feel better about myself. I mean they were all very nice, don’t misunderstand me, Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me and so did Seth. But, my daughter works there and I want it to be perfect. Nothing’s perfect, but you want it to be as best as it can be.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair appeared on the Raw 30 show and introduced Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch was supposed to face Bayley inside of a steel cage match on the show. Before the match, Bayley and Damage CNTRL attacked Lynch and the match never took place. PWInsider reported on Tuesday that the match was cut from the show because the opening segment with The Bloodline went too long.

Becky Lynch will be wrestling in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble PLE.

