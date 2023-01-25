Britt Baker removed from AEW Dynamite match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Britt Baker will not be competing on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to an undisclosed injury. AEW revealed the news on social media on Wednesday morning.

“Due to injury, Dr. Britt Baker will not be able to compete in the scheduled three-way match on AEW Dynamite,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Following their post-match encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now by Ruby Soho fighting Toni Storm one-on-one.”

Baker was schedule to face Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in a triple threat match. Due to Baker’s injury, the match will now be a singles match between Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Last week on Dynamite, Storm and Saraya turned heel and attacked Willow and others in a post-match attack. Soho ran out to make the save and squared off with Storm.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature a TNT Championship Open Challenge Match between Darby Allin and Buddy Matthews. On this week’s show, Mark Briscoe will make his AEW television debut and face Jay Lethal in a singles match. The show will also feature a family mediation segment between The Gunn’s and The Acclaimed.

AEW Dynamite 1/25 Full Match Card

Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews – TNT Championship Open Challenge

JungleHOOK vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

The Gunns and The Acclaimed in a family mediation with Billy Gunn

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

