AEW Dynamite 1/25 full match card

Bryan Danielson will continue his quest to face MJF at AEW Revolution in a 60 minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship with a match against Brian Cage on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday January 25, 2023

Where: Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 1/25 Match Card

Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews – TNT Championship Open Challenge

JungleHOOK vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

The Gunns and The Acclaimed in a family mediation with Billy Gunn

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

