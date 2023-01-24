Mark Briscoe set to wrestle on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will mark the first public appearance by Mark since the passing of his brother, Jay Briscoe, last week. Tony Khan announced the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow 1/25

Lexington KY

Live on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023

Jay and Mark Briscoe were multiple time tag team champions in various wrestling promotions including ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a variety of different independent promotions.

Jay Briscoe passed away after a car accident last week. Tony Khan produced a Jay Briscoe celebration of life ROH show that will air on the ROH Youtube channel. The Briscoes have not appeared on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH last March.

Other matches on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite include Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage, Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho, Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT Championship, and more.

