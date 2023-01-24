WWE NXT 1/24 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT is on the road to the Vengeance Day PLE and this week’s episode of TV will continue the build to that card.

When: Tuesday January 24, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 1/24 Match Card

Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jayce Jayne participate in a Women’s Championship Summit

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre

Award Ceremony for Thea Hail

