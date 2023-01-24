News Ticker

WWE NXT 1/24 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 24, 2023

WWE NXT is on the road to the Vengeance Day PLE and this week’s episode of TV will continue the build to that card.

When: Tuesday January 24, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 1/24 Match Card

  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
  • Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jayce Jayne participate in a Women’s Championship Summit
  • Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre
  • Award Ceremony for Thea Hail

