WWE Raw sets record with Raw 30

WWE delivered its highest domestic gate in company history with WWE Raw 30 0n Monday night. WWE announced the news on WWE.com early Tuesday morning.

“Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw,” WWE wrote.

A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more.

Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!”

The show featured the return of multiple legends and icons including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DX, Ron Simmons, and many others. In the main event of the program, Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE United States Championship. Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and interfered in the match, costing Lashley the title.

WWE Raw 30 Full Results

The Usos defeated Judgment Day to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins & The Street Profits defeated Imperium

Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville

Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE United States Championship

