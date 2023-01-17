Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) is dead at the age of 38.

Briscoe and one other person died in the accident accoring to Delaware state police report. Accoring to the report, the accident occurred in the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 p.m.

Accoring to an updated report from the Shore News Beacon, there were four total people in the car. EMS was advising 2 adult fatalities and 2 critical patients being transported for medical care earlier this evening.

More details about the accident have not been made available at the time of this writing.

AEW president Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan confirmed that Jay died in a car accident today on Twitter and offered to support the Briscoe family however he could.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.

Jay is best known as one half of the Briscoe Brothers in Ring of Honor with his younger brother Mark Briscoe. They began their career on the northeast indie scene, but made their name as a tag team in ROH starting in 2002. The brothers have been synamous with Ring of Honor and tag team wrestling for over 20 years.

They have held the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times. Most recently, Mark and Jay defeated FTR for the titles at Final Battle 2022 on Dec. 10.

The Briscoes are ROH Hall of Famers. The Briscoes also held numerous tag team titles in various promotions including the GCW Tag Team Championship, the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship in NJPW, and the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship with Bully Ray. Jay Briscoe was also a two-time ROH World Champion.