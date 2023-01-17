VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Machado & Maitland: Discussion on Jay Briscoe’s death, review of PPV including James vs. Grace, Edwards vs. Gresham, Alexander vs. Bully Ray Full Metal Mayhem, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialists Javier Machado and Chris Maitland for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Roundtable. The show begins with a brief discussion about Jay Briscoe passing away. Radican, Machado, and Maitland then march through the entire Hard to Kill PPV, starting with the Grace-James main event and working their way backwards through the card and ending with the pre-show matches.

