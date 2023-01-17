News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Machado & Maitland: Discussion on Jay Briscoe’s death, review of PPV including James vs. Grace, Edwards vs. Gresham, Alexander vs. Bully Ray Full Metal Mayhem, more (70 min.)

January 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialists Javier Machado and Chris Maitland for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Roundtable. The show begins with a brief discussion about Jay Briscoe passing away. Radican, Machado, and Maitland then march through the entire Hard to Kill PPV, starting with the Grace-James main event and working their way backwards through the card and ending with the pre-show matches.

