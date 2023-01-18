VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Jay Briscoe death reaction, what if Tony Khan bought WWE, Raw 30 line-up, Dynamite review, Adam Cole’s return, Impact Hard to Kill main events, social media stories of week (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

News of Jay Briscoe’s death broke during the show and they reacted to it.

What if Tony Khan bought WWE?

More thoughts on the return of Vince McMahon to power and its effect on Paul Levesque

Raw 30 line-up and other Raw happenings last night.

AEW Dynamite review including the three big standout matches, MJF’s comments to Takeshita, Adam Cole’s return, and more.

Analysis of the Impact Hard to Kill two main events.

Social media stories of week with Ric Flair and Bret Hart.

