VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Jay Briscoe death reaction, what if Tony Khan bought WWE, Raw 30 line-up, Dynamite review, Adam Cole’s return, Impact Hard to Kill main events, social media stories of week (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:
- News of Jay Briscoe’s death broke during the show and they reacted to it.
- What if Tony Khan bought WWE?
- More thoughts on the return of Vince McMahon to power and its effect on Paul Levesque
- Raw 30 line-up and other Raw happenings last night.
- AEW Dynamite review including the three big standout matches, MJF’s comments to Takeshita, Adam Cole’s return, and more.
- Analysis of the Impact Hard to Kill two main events.
- Social media stories of week with Ric Flair and Bret Hart.
