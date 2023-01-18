FREE PODCAST 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss death of Jay Briscoe, AEW women’s division and use of blood, Vince McMahon, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a loaded All Elite Aftershow! First, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek open the show talking about the breaking news tonight of the death of Jay Briscoe. Topics also include AEW’s women’s division and use of blood, some Vince/WWE talk, concussions in AEW, and reaction to Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV. They close the show with $5 challenges, and a listener has debuted a new $5 Challenge Theme Song, which the guys are very excited about.

