SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-This week’s WWE NXT really started off in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The brawl video between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller that was played to open NXT this week broke on social media and it was a good piece of business. Waller looked supremely unlikable and Breakker came across as bad ass fighter. This worked to give their Vengeance Day match some fuel on what has been a bit of a flat feud since it began.

-Later in the show, the face to face between Breakker and Waller doubled down on the video content. We need to hear from Breakker. He’s in his element within the brawling and fighting, but it’s go-home promo time. Let’s see what he’s got. It’s time.

-Tiffany Stratton is really trying out there, but I still don’t see it yet. She’s incredibly athletic and has a high ceiling because of that, but needs to get the gimmick and character ironed out. What is she? We don’t know and she doesn’t know either.

-Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, the Chase U stuff is getting ridiculous. I know, I know. I’m a negative Nancy, but c’mon! A graduation?! The Chase U material week to week just pops up out of nowhere. There is no cohesion and very little connectivity within their story week-to-week. Obnoxious is an understatement.

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley are the right tag team to go with right now. Nothing against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, but James and Henley have a story going together. It’s not a great story, but it’s a story nonetheless, so it helps to give them a little jolt of momentum through a big win.

-Ok, The New Day singing Randy Orton’s old entrance music is can’t miss. For this segment alone, this show needed to receive four million viewers.

-Solid segment with Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews. I can’t help but feel that this feud is a holding feud for Hayes. He’s really outstayed his welcome in NXT and needs to be on the main roster sooner than later.

-Honestly, same thing for The Creed Brothers. They continue to knock it out of the park and just feel like they’ve outgrown NXT and need something fresher to do. The match against Drew Gulak & Hank Walker was good, but planted the seeds for a Gulak turn more than anything else. Tick tock on that one.

-Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo happened. It seems like Shawn Michaels has cooled the Choo push and realized what most others realized a long time ago with Choo — her gimmick makes no sense and is impossible to get behind. Choo can wrestle, but is saddled with a character that is just not viable.

-Interesting to see Sol Ruca partner up with Alba Fyre. Real interesting. Ruca needed to find a solid character and personality to go with her unreal athletic ability. Fyre can help bring that out of her.

-I liked the simplicity of the NXT Women’s Championship Summit between Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. HOWEVER. Roxanne Perez needed to be protected better. Everyone could tell that they were going down a path of Jayne and Dolin faking their disdain for other in an effort to get one over on Perez. Perez couldn’t? She looked like a silly babyface out there and that’s never a good thing. I think the match itself has potential, but you want your babyface to see what the audience is seeing, so they can join together in the journey against the heels.

CATCH-UP: 1/24 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on follow up to training fight, Women’s Tag Team Championship match, contract signing for Women’s Championship, more