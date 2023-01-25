SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair says that she doesn’t think about WWE corporate happenings like a potential sale or the return of Vince McMahon. In an interview with the New York Post, Flair opened up on her thoughts regarding McMahon’s return, the possibility of WWE being sold, and what it felt like to finally return to the company after a long hiatus.

“As a performer, it’s just my job to go to work, show up, do my best and make creative proud and entertain the fans,” Flair said regarding corporate unrest in WWE. “So I really don’t think about it. And two, if say a sale was to happen, that takes months, so I don’t actively think about it. That doesn’t change what I do or what I have done.”

Charlotte Flair returned to the WWE for the first time since May three weeks ago on Smackdown. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship on that show, but then was confronted and challenged to a second title match by Flair. Rousey accepted and Flair defeated her to win the championship for the 14th time.

“I was very overwhelmed,” Flair said of the audience reaction to her return. “For me to get overwhelmed out there, I’m usually controlling the emotions and the pace and where I’m at. I was just like, I had never had that comeback moment. I never had that feel-good moment. Maybe when I won at WrestleMania 32, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was a big moment in my career, but no one’s ever missed me. I’m always there.”

Flair took time away from WWE to take care of some nagging issues and dental issues. During her time away, Flair got married and was able to disconnect.

“Usually I’m thinking, even if I do go to the beach while I’m working I could go for a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, but I’m also thinking, ‘what am I doing on TV Friday, or where are my live events?’ ” she said. “To completely be disconnected and in the moment was so nice and getting that one-on-one time with Manny (her husband Andrade) that I never have had before. It was priceless.”

Flair appeared on this week’s WWE Raw 30 episode alongside her father. Currently, Flair does not have a match scheduled for the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

Full WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

