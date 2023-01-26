AEW announces multi-year exclusive broadcast deal with DAZN

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and DAZN announced a multi-year and multi-territory exclusive broadcast partnership on Thursday afternoon. The new deal will bring AEW content to 42 markets across Europe and Asia.

DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.” Effective immediately, the red-hot promotion will add more than 200 events annually to DAZN’s ever-growing schedule, including: AEW: Dynamite – Every Wednesday

AEW: Rampage – Every Friday

AEW Battle of the Belts – 4x per year

AEW PPVs – 4x per year

AEW Dark Elevation – Every Monday

AEW Dark – Every Tuesday The introduction of AEW to DAZN’s schedule is another major addition to the breadth of multi-sport content available on the platform and further cements DAZN as a growing global home of combat sports.

Because of the partnership with DAZN, AEW will now be available in the following countries:

Albania, Alderney, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Jan Mayen Islands, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

AEW’s next major event is Revolution, which will air on PPV on Sunday March 5. Matches for that event have not been announced at this time.

