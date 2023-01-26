SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW announced three major matches for next week’s show.

Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher were announced officially and will anchor what is shaping out to be a major show for AEW.

This week, Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain his TNT Championship. After the match, Samoa Joe appeared on the big screen and demanded a rematch for the title that Allin won from him. Joe and Allin are one and one in singles matches to date.

Adam Page challenged Jon Moxley in a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette. During the interview, Wheeler Yuta interrupted Page and accepted his challenge on Moxley’s behalf. Yuta then challenged Page to a match on Friday’s episode of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson continued his quest to remain number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Danielson defeated Brian Cage on this week’s episode of Dynamite, but was then attacked by MJF. MJF then revealed that Thatcher had been brought in from Pro Wrestling NOAH to face Danielson next week.

You can check out the full results, detail, and analysis of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite here.

