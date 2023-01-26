SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens says that Stephanie McMahon was amazing to him for the entire time he’s been with WWE.

In a new interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Owens spoke about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon and gave his thoughts on the potential sale of WWE.

“Stephanie has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here,” Owens said of the former WWE Co-CEO. “I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody’s also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself.”

Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as WWE Co-CEO earlier this month. She assumed the role over the summer after Vince McMahon retired amid sexual misconduct allegations and a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made by McMahon to former WWE employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Owens also commented on the potential sale of WWE and said he’s just focused on what’s happening in the ring.

“The internet will say what the internet will say and then the reality will be what really matters,” Owens said of rampant rumors of a WWE sale. “We just care about what we do in the ring. That’s what we try to do our best at.”

Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

Full WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE NXT RECEIPT 1/24: Breakker and Waller add fuel to main event Vengeance Day match