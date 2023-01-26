WWE adds new talent to NIL program

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced 15 new talent additions to the company’s NIL program. WWE announced the news on their website on Thursday afternoon.

STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2023 – WWE today revealed the third class of 15 college athletes who will join the company’s award-winning NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program – “Next In Line™” – that provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. The class is highlighted by two-time NCAA All American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet from Penn State University, four-time NCAA National Champion thrower Turner Washington from Arizona State University and NCAA Champion hurdler Alia Armstrong from Louisiana State University. The third “Next In Line” class includes athletes from 14 universities, nine NCAA conferences and seven different sports. The program welcomes its first athletes from women’s wrestling, soccer, tennis, and softball.

The talent added to the program are as follows:

Abby Jacobs – South Alabama – Soccer

Alexandra Jaksec Mary – Washington – Tennis

Alia Armstrong – LSU – Track & Field

Cameron Jones – Cincinnati – Football

Dee Beckwith – Kentucky – Football

Greg Kerkvliet – Penn State – Wrestling

Isaiah Iton – Rutgers – Football

Jaiden Fields – Georgia – Softball

Landon Jackson – Arkansas – Football

Mady Aulbach – Youngstown State – Basketball

Nick Dawkins – Penn State – Football

Otoniel Badjana – Pittsburgh – Track & Field

Peyton Prussin – Life University – Wrestling

Tori Ortiz – Oklahoma State – Track & Field

Turner Washington – Arizona State – Track & Field

The company currently has 46 talents in the NIL program that they launched in December of 2021. Participants in the NIL program have full access to the WWE Performance Center and a shot at a contract when they leave college.

