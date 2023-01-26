VIP AUDIO 1/25 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk death of Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, “The Trial of Sami Zayn,” more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC VIP, Rich and Trav acknowledge the death of Jay Briscoe after the two missed last week’s show. Rich recaps tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event, which featured Mark Briscoe against Jay Lethal and an emotional post-match gathering in-ring. Reaction to “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” Was there a step missed in the Bloodline storytelling from Friday to Monday? Why didn’t WWE have more women legends on their anniversary show? Two weeks worth of emails get read and answered.

