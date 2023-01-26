Jay Briscoe Tribute Show available now

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The special Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life event is now available for free on the Ring of Honor YouTube channel. You can access the show HERE.

Tony Khan shot this show after last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Warner Brothers Discovery did not allow the show to air live on Dynamite due to previous tweets sent by Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died in a car accident last week. He was 38 years old.

On Dynamite this week, Khan and All Elite Wrestling were able to pay tribute Jay Briscoe on the air. Jay’s brother and tag team partner, Mark Briscoe, wrestled Jay Lethal in the main event. After a back and forth match that included a table bump, Mark used Jay’s Jaydriller finisher on Lethal to win the match. When the match ended the AEW locker room poured onto the stage to honor Jay. Mark celebrated in the ring and then hugged Christopher Daniels, The Young Bucks, and others on the stage as the show went off the air.

The Briscoe Brothers were a fixture of the tag team division in Ring of Honor since the company’s inception. The Briscoes are former tag team champions in ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, as well as in other independent promotions across the country.

