VIP AUDIO 1/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-26-2005): Viacom’s decision to drop Smackdown, Fozzy CD sales, reaction to Nash on helping young wrestlers, Fozzy CD sales, book sales (27 min.)

Insight into the apparent Smackdown cancellation including exclusive details of the reaction within WWE and more perspective on how this is similar and dissimilar to the WCW situation.

Reaction to Kevin Nash’s comments about the condition of his knees, his desire to help young wrestlers, his beer drinking, and why his timing isn’t the greatest for changes in his approach.

A look at Fozzy CD sales figures just compiled, DVD sales figures, and book sales figures.

Analysis of the next full year of WWE’s PPV schedule and the latest on the ECW PPV.

