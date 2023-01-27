FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Royal Rumble Mailbag + 5 Yrs Ago Rumble Post-show (187 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They present a special mailbag edition with final thoughts heading into the Royal Rumble.

From there, this week’s Best Of Dailycast selection jumps back five years to the Jan. 28, 2018 episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by callers to break down the Royal Rumble PPV from all angles, including the history-making Women’s Royal Rumble match. Topics include Ronda Rousey’s appearance and signing with WWE and what that might mean for Wrestlemania; breaking down both Royal Rumble matches and who came out looking the best; what Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may have lined up for Wrestlemania; and thoughts on who looked good and who didn’t in surprise Rumble appearances.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO