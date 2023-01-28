FREE PODCAST 1/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Royal Rumble predictions, final hype on Smackdown, Lesnar’s run-in, Rey beats Kross, live callers (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown and the Royal Rumble hype with live callers. They discussed various likely and longshot winners of the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, Sheamus & Drew McIntyre quitting the tournament to go find the Viking Raiders, more on the Bloodline storyline with Sami, Rey Mysterio beating Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar’s run-in and how Austin Theory came across, and much more.

