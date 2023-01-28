VIP AUDIO 1/27 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final Rumble hype, Lesnar attacks Lashley, Owens vs. Solo, Tag Tourney Semi-Finals, Knight-Bray-Howdy segment, Rey vs. Kross, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Royal Rumble hype, Brock Lesnar attacks Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, the Tag Tourney Semi-Finals, an L.A. Knight-Bray Wyatt-Uncle Howdy segment, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, and more.

