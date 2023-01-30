SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The WWE is on the road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror. Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE and will be headlining WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley is also in a championship match at WrestleMania and this week’s WWE Raw is the
When: Monday January 30, 2023
Where: BOK Center, Tulsa OK
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 1/30 Full Match Card
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Fallout
- Cody Rhodes promo to start the show
- Rhea Ripley picks her WrestleMania opponent
- Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano – Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match
- Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable – Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match
