SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE is on the road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror. Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE and will be headlining WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley is also in a championship match at WrestleMania and this week’s WWE Raw is the

When: Monday January 30, 2023

Where: BOK Center, Tulsa OK

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 1/30 Full Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Fallout

Cody Rhodes promo to start the show

Rhea Ripley picks her WrestleMania opponent

Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano – Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match

Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable – Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match

CATCH-UP: WWE breaks viewership and gate records with Royal Rumble 2023