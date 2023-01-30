SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will kickoff this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw just days after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and securing a championship match at WrestleMania 39. Byron Saxton revealed the news in a WWE digital media exclusive on Twitter.

The show will also feature qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins will face Chad Gable in one match and Baron Corbin will wrestle Johnny Gargano in the other. The winners will head to the Elimination Chamber to fight for the WWE United States Championship.

Rhea Ripley will also appear on this week’s episode of Raw and will announce who she will be facing at WrestleMania. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

CATCH-UP: WWE RAW PREVIEW 1/30: Royal Rumble fallout, Bloodline reaction, more