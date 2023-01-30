SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes says that it was a conversation with his wife Brandi over a box of Yoohoo that pushed him where he needed to go to accomplish his goals in WWE.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani and BT Sports, Rhodes talked about his position in WWE and what the conversation with his wife was like, what was said, and what it meant to his future in WWE.

“For whatever reason, I was drinking Yoohoo. I had a Yoohoo,” Cody said. “We were at the Scranton Best Western and the Cena/Rock bus was in front of me and that bus had been in front of me for one year. It’s Cena. And it’s The Rock. I get it. And I had been getting so close and then knocked back down and then getting so close. I took that Yoohoo bottle and I threw it against the side of that bus. I just told her (Brandi) that ‘I can’t do this.” I can’t be number 25 on the call sheet. I can’t even be number 1B. I want to play quarterback and you have to be good.

“That was the thing. Maybe I had some things when I left that I was right about, but there was a lot I wasn’t right about. There was a lot of growing up that needed to be done and I still am doing it now. I was tired. These guys are on top and they are on top for a reason and I wanted to be in that spot and it took me some time to even get close to it.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match after being away from WWE since June because of a pectoral injury. Rhodes returned at the Royal Rumble and threw Gunther over the top rope to win the match. He’s now in line for a championship match at WrestleMania.

