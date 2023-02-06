SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels says that NXT talent will not broadly be afforded the opportunity to work independent shows.

Last week, The Wrestling Observer reported that talent would be able to work shows outside of WWE, but Michaels denied the report during the NXT Vengeance Day post-PLE media scrum.

“As of right now, that was honesty a one-shot deal,” Michaels said of Ivy Nile working for ROW. There’s no talk of any of that to my knowledge. Right now that was just us helping Booker out with the show.” ROW is the wrestling promotion that Booker T runs and books.

Vengeance Day aired on Peacock on Saturday night from Charlotte. It is the first NXT PLE to take place outside of Orlando since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Full NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results

Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship

Gallus defeated The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase U to win the Tag Team Championship

Roxanne Perez defeated Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne to retain the Women’s Championship

Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews

Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the North American Championship

Kiana James & Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship

