Bayley to appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT

Former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will make her return to NXT this week on television. The news was announced on social media late Sunday night.

Bayley will be bringing her Ding Dong Hello talk show segment to the show and her guests will be Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Jayne and Dolin are former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. At the NXT Vengeance Day PLE on Saturday night, both Dolin and Jayne faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Perez defeated both women to retain her championship. During the match, things got competitive between both partners.

In the main event of NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage. In addition, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain his North American Championship, Carmelo Hayes beat Apollo Crews in a two out of three falls match, and the tag team titles changed hands with Gallus defeating The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase U in a fatal four-way match.

Bayley will end her months long feud with Becky Lynch on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. She’ll square off against Lynch inside of a steel cage.

Full WWE Raw 2/6 Match Card with Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Steel Cage Match

Montez Ford vs. Elias – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Mia Yim vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

