Jon Moxley will wrestled at Bloodsport 9 over WrestleMania weekend. GCW announced the news over the weekend. The event will take place on March 30 as part of GCW’s The Collective in Los Angeles.

KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEY

TIMOTHY THATCHER

JOHNNY BLOODSPORT

+more! *Tickets for Bloodsport are SOLD OUT!* Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!

Other announced talents for Bloodsport 9 include Timothy Thatcher and John Morrison. Last week, GCW announced that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, would make his GCW debut during The Collective. Ibushi will work Joey Janela’s Spring Break and also at Bloodsport 9. At Bloodsport, Ibushi is scheduled to face Mike Bailey.

Ibushi previously worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling, but has not wrestled since injuring his shoulder in the finals of the G1 in 2021 against Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi and New Japan had a falling out, leading to his availability for GCW and potentially other suitors.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Adam Page. Moxley has wrestled at previous Bloodsport events against opponents like Josh Barnett, Biff Busick, Chris Dickinson, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Moxley’s opponent for Bloodsport this year has not been announced at this time. Nothing else for the show has been announced aside from Ibushi vs. Bailey.

