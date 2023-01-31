Kota Ibushi set to appear for GCW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kota Ibushi will make his GCW debut during The Collective events over WrestleMania weekend. GCW announced the news on Tuesday morning. Ibushi will be wrestling at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event as well as Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

*BREAKING* KOTA IBUSHI returns to the ring and makes his GCW Debut at @collective2023 in Los Angeles! March 30 – 4PM

Josh Barnett's Bloodsporthttps://t.co/JwxCrIM4jD March 31 – 8PM

Joey Janela's Spring Breakhttps://t.co/Bqbu1ZSr3z Both events will stream LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/SXV6MwUBD4 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 31, 2023

https://twitter.com/JoshLBarnett/status/1620454687274323973

Kota Ibushi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but has not been active with the company since injuring his shoulder in the 2021 G1 Climax Tournament final against Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi and NJPW were at odds on his return as well as some other bits of news that played out in the media.

Fightful is reporting that while Ibushi is only for scheduled for these events at this time, multiple companies are interested in signing him to a full-time deal.

Ibushi’s opponent at Joey Janela’s Spring Break will be Joey Janela himself per Fightful. His opponent at the Bloodsport event is not known at this time.

CATCH-UP: Cody Rhodes reveals conversation with Brandi on his position in WWE