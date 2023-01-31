Raw Rating Report: No TV show had more viewers in core demo last night on cable or broadcast, key stats and perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw last night topped all shows on cable and broadcast television in the 18-49 key demographic, drawing a 0.63 rating. That was down from last week’s Raw 30th Anniversary special, which drew a 0.70 rating in that demo, the best demo number for Raw in well over a year. Last night’s episode featured the fallout from the Royal Rumble two nights earlier plus the first TV match for Cody Rhodes since his injury last summer.

The next highest rated cable show, “Below Deck” on Bravo, drew a 0.31 rating, less than half of Raw’s number.

Total average viewership waas 2.114 million, down from 2.635 millon last week, but only the second week above 2 million since late last summer. The 2022 average viewership for Raw was 1.735 million. The first hour last night averaged 2.219 million, the second hour averaged 2.168 million, and the third hour drew 1.955 million viewers.

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 264,000 is below the prior 20 week average of 305,000, so the Cody vs. Finn Balor main event held more viewers than usual despite a higher starting number consisting of some viewers who aren’t regular weekly viewers of the show.

The cable household rating (percentage of homes with access to USA Network through cable or streaming services watching) of 1.46, down from 1.64 last week, but above the prior 20 week average of 1.13.

The male 18-49 demo was 0.87, down only slight from the 0.92 rating last week and well above the 20 week prior average of 0.56.

The male 18-34 demo drewa 0.52 rating, down from 0.56 last week but above the prior 20 week average of 0.35.