FREE PODCAST 1/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Stoup: Royal Rumble fallout, Cody Rhodes return singles match, Elimination Chamber qualifiers, more (150 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers. Discussion points include hits and misses from Cody’s post-Royal Rumble victory promo, Rhea Ripley picking Charlotte for WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber qualifiers, U.S. Title situation on Raw, and much more. Enjoy!
