Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 update

WWE still plans on having Ronda Rousey on the WrestleMania 39 card in April.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the company has Rousey & Shayna Baszler in a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Rousey has not been seen on WWE television since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair immediately after Flair returned to Smackdown from a long hiatus away.

The report indicates that Rousey was originally slated to wrestle Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Championship at WrestleMania, but plans changed once Rousey voiced her preference in working with Baszler as a tag team. Rousey and Baszler had been working together in an on-screen capacity and both are friends in real life. They have yet to work together as an official tag team.

Rousey returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and has feuded with Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan during her stint with the company. WrestleMania 39 is a two night event that will air live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Matches announced for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

