SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major feud in the WWE Raw women’s division will conclude this week when Bayley and Becky Lynch step inside a steel cage.

When: Monday February 6, 2023

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 2/6 Full Match Card

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Steel Cage Match

Montez Ford vs. Elias – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Mia Yim vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae – Elimination Chamber Qualifier

CATCH-UP: Seth Rollins addresses Logan Paul, Royal Rumble encounter